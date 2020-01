After appearing on the intro of Griselda’s WWCD, Raekwon The Chef returns with a new 3-track EP titled The Appetition. He had this to say about the project:

“I love to challenge myself with all different types of music That’s why they call me The Chef, I put my season on things I feel and I can make taste good.”

You can stream The Appetition in its entirey below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.