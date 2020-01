In this episode:

Joe and the guys discuss all of the new music that dropped which includes, Dreamville (9:18), Eminem’s new album (20:29), Jhene Aiko (73:17), and more. Joe also says Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez look desperate (89:00), Lori Harvey’s new squad (106:51), and the guys discuss the Aaron Hernandez Netflix docu-series (126:04) and more.

Sleeper Picks

Joe: 070 Shake – “Divorce” Rory: Young Jeezy – “Talk to ‘Em” Mal: Juelz Santana – “Monster Music Parks: The Roots – “Rising Down”