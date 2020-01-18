Royce Da 5’9″ will be releasing his new album The Allegory on February 24th. He links up with Griselda’s Westside Gunn for the first single “Overcomer”. Royce throws a couple shots at former Shady artist Yelawolf. The official video is coming soon.
***Updated with the official video and album tracklist.***
The Allegory will feature 22 tracks and guest appearances by Conway, Benny the Butcher, Oswin Benjamin, Kid Vishis, DJ Premier, Vince Staples, G Perico, Grafh, KXNG Crooked,Emanny, Ashley Sorrell, and Cedric the Entertainer.
- “Mr. Grace (Intro)”
- “Dope Man” f. Emanny & Cedric the Entertainer
- “I Don’t Age”
- “Pendulum” f. Ashley Sorrell”
- “I Play Forever” f. Grafh
- “Ice Cream (Interlude)”
- “On the Block” f. Oswin Benjamin & DJ Premier
- “Generation Is Broken”
- “Overcomer” f. Westside Gunn
- “Mrs. Grace (Interlude)”
- “Thou Shall” f. Kid Vishis
- “FUBU” f. Conway the Machine
- “A Black Man Favorite Shoe (Skit)”
- “Upside Down” f. Ashley Sorrell & Benny the Butcher
- “Perspective (Skit)”
- “Tricked” f. KXNG Crooked
- “Black People In America”
- “Black Savage” f. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, CyHi the Prynce & T.I.
- “Rhinestone Doo Rag”
- “Young World” f. Vince Staples & G Perico
- “My People Free” f. Ashley Sorrell
- “Hero” f. White Gold
