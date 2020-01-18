Royce Da 5’9″ will be releasing his new album The Allegory on February 24th. He links up with Griselda’s Westside Gunn for the first single “Overcomer”. Royce throws a couple shots at former Shady artist Yelawolf. The official video is coming soon.

***Updated with the official video and album tracklist.***

The Allegory will feature 22 tracks and guest appearances by Conway, Benny the Butcher, Oswin Benjamin, Kid Vishis, DJ Premier, Vince Staples, G Perico, Grafh, KXNG Crooked,Emanny, Ashley Sorrell, and Cedric the Entertainer.

  1. “Mr. Grace (Intro)”
  2. “Dope Man” f. Emanny & Cedric the Entertainer
  3. “I Don’t Age”
  4. “Pendulum” f. Ashley Sorrell”
  5. “I Play Forever” f. Grafh
  6. “Ice Cream (Interlude)”
  7. “On the Block” f. Oswin Benjamin & DJ Premier
  8. “Generation Is Broken”
  9. “Overcomer” f. Westside Gunn
  10. “Mrs. Grace (Interlude)”
  11. “Thou Shall” f. Kid Vishis
  12. “FUBU” f. Conway the Machine
  13. “A Black Man Favorite Shoe (Skit)”
  14. “Upside Down” f. Ashley Sorrell & Benny the Butcher
  15. “Perspective (Skit)”
  16. “Tricked” f. KXNG Crooked
  17. “Black People In America”
  18. “Black Savage” f. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, CyHi the Prynce & T.I.
  19. “Rhinestone Doo Rag”
  20. “Young World” f. Vince Staples & G Perico
  21. “My People Free” f. Ashley Sorrell
  22. “Hero” f. White Gold

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Behind the Scenes #TheAllegory @westsidegunn @griseldarecords @heavendetroit 📸: @offjimmer

A post shared by 🏋🏿Nickle🏋🏿 (@royceda59) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR