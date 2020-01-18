Royce Da 5’9″ will be releasing his new album The Allegory on February 24th. He links up with Griselda’s Westside Gunn for the first single “Overcomer”. Royce throws a couple shots at former Shady artist Yelawolf. The official video is coming soon.

***Updated with the official video and album tracklist.***

The Allegory will feature 22 tracks and guest appearances by Conway, Benny the Butcher, Oswin Benjamin, Kid Vishis, DJ Premier, Vince Staples, G Perico, Grafh, KXNG Crooked,Emanny, Ashley Sorrell, and Cedric the Entertainer.