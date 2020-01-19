Home New Music New Music: Key Glock – Mr. Glock New Music New Music: Key Glock – Mr. Glock By cyclone - January 19, 2020 0 With his new album Yellow Tape set to hit stores on January 31st, Key Glock gives fans a new record titled “Mr. Glock”. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Key Glock – Look At They Face Music Video: Young Dolph & Key Glock – Back To Back Video: Young Dolph & Key Glock – No Jumper Interview Music Video: Young Dolph & Key Glock – Water On Water On Water Music Video: Young Dolph & Key Glock – Ill Album Stream: Young Dolph & Key Glock – Dum and Dummer