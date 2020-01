Garren will be releasing his new album the new (normal) on February 21st. He drops off his latest single, “It’s Complicated”. He broke down the record stating:

“That moment when you have no idea which way the relationship is going to turn. ‘It’s Complicated’ is the emotional journey of an indecisive thought process about your significant other.”

You can stream “It’s Complicated” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.