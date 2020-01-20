Home New Music New Music: Raven Justice ft. Guapdad 4000 – Not That Serious New Music New Music: Raven Justice ft. Guapdad 4000 – Not That Serious By cyclone - January 20, 2020 0 Rayven Justice links up with Guapdad 4000 for a new collab titled “Not That Serious”. Produced by Achilles and Thelo. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Guapdad 4000 ft. Snoop Dogg – Flossin (Remix) New Music: The Cool Kids ft. Guapdad 4000 – Pop Quiz Album Stream: Guapdad 4000 – Dior Deposits New Music: Guapdad 4000 ft. Chance the Rapper & Charlie Wilson – Gucci Pajamas New Music: Twelve’Len ft. Guapdad 4000 – Thank the Gang (Remix) New Music: Eric Bellinger ft. Wale & Guapdad 4000 – Champagne