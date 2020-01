After releasing their joint EP Boldface, Boldy James and Alchemist are preparing to drop a full-length project titled The Price Of Tea In China on February 7th. They kick off the campaign with the official video for the track “Speed Demon Freestyle”. Directed by Avocado.

