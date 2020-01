In this epsiode:

Joe starts off with an apology (19:25) and a Power recap (20:37). The guys also revisit the PartyNextDoor and Weeknd conspiracy (28:20), dudes with muscles (56:28), Delonte West (80:00), Casanova and Pop Smoke (88:32), DaBaby (124:23) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Heavy D – “Got Me Waiting” Rory: Chiiild – “Hand Off Me” Mal: Key Glock – “Mr. Glock”