Roddy Ricch still owns the No. 1 song in the country with his single “The Box”. He returns with the official video for his latest single from his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. This one is for his track “Boom Boom Room”. Directed by Christian Breslauer.

Roddy has also been nominated for Grammys for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his work on the late Nipsey Hussle‘s “Racks in the Middle”.

Watch the video fro “Boom Boom Room” below.