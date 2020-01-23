Bun B revisits his Bun B Day EP with the video for his track “In My Trunk” featuring Young Dolph and Maxo Kream. Directed by Michael Artis. Bun B had this to say about the visual:

“As an OG, it’s imperative that we make ourselves available to the next generation. We have to make sure we equip them with the knowledge to overcome their circumstance and beat the game. That always starts with the music. Being able to not only record with Dolph and Maxo but also give them some real game is absolutely necessary to expand the culture and the community.”

Watch the video below.

