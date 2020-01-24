In this epsiode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with Bizarre. Best known for being part of the legendary group D12; Bizarre shares classic stories from his come up in the Detroit Hip-Hop music scene.

From being part of the early battles at The Hip Hop Shop that featured everyone from Eminem, D12, Royce Da 5’9” to Fat Joe. Bizarre shares how The Hip-Hop Shop provided Detroit MC’s a place to showcase their skills and even attracted MC’s from out of town as well.

As we blame the Tiger Bone shots for the memory loss, Bizarre helps us remember that him and Eminem were part of the group the Outsidaz. Also sharing classic origin stories of how the group D12 was formed and the story of how Eminem was signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment.

From being on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, to almost being part of Jimmy Kimmel Live – Bizarre also shares tour experiences, stories about the Rap Olympics and touches on topics such as the present state of Detroit and much much more!