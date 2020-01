In this episode:

The guys discuss about the Grammy’s getting exposed (13:55). Joe also speaks to the Zion Williamson hype (30:34), and friend of the show, Verb joins to get a few things off his chest (84:53).

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Tupac – “Pain” Rory: N.E.R.D – “Maybe” Mal: Ruff Ryders – “Go Head”