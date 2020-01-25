Connecticut’s OnCue returns with a new track titled “No Setbacks”. Produced by ymar. He also took to Instagram to let fans know that in his six month hiatus, he has been working and will release a new album single by single. Here’s what he had to say:

“For the last six months I’ve never been more productive in my life. Recently, I’ve felt more mental clarity than I’ve had in some time now. This year, I wanna try things differently. Rather than hoarding and tweaking an album til perfection, I want to give you the songs in real time. I create, I release. Look at it as a window into the creative process, how I move from song to song in creation, how I distribute my emotions across album mode.

So with that being said – you’re getting the album, single by single. I vow to you you’ll get more music this year from me than you EVER have in a year span. I’m not sitting here saying I’m dropping a song every week. No, I’m not setting myself up for a standard to potentially forfeit quality, but the releases will be more frequent than they’ve ever been. No rules. I’ve let go, and ran out of fucks to give and this process feels right to me. 2020 for me; is all about going with my gut. I’ve ignored my gut one too many times and it stops now.”

You can stream “No Setbacks”.