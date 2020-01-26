

Sy Ari Da Kid dropped two projects last year, Emancipation Proclamation and 2 Sides Of A Story with Paxquiao. He recently came off tour with Eric Bellinger and delivers his new album, It Was Unwritten. Featuring 13 new records and guest appearances by Big K.R.I.T., Statik Selektah, CyHi the Prynce, T.I. and more. He had this to say about the project,

“This is some of my greatest work i have never created i cant wait for yall to finally hear my life story. This one is for HIP HOP!….For multiple reasons for 1, on this album i didnt want to physically write anything down including this. So my creativity wanted to make this project one for the books for myself in history to have my parents write it out. Which makes it more meaningful to the story of the album which you will hear later. I will also explain the photos later. “

You can stream It Was Unwritten in its entirety below and download it now on Google Play.