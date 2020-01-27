The 62nd GRAMMY Awards took place last night at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Lizzo led the feild with eight nominations follows by Lil Nas X with six nominations. Nipsey Hussle posthumously won his first GRAMMY awards for Best Rap Performance with “Racks in the Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch and “Higher” alongside DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Album of the Year

Bon Iver, ‘i,i’

Lana Del Rey, ‘NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL!’

Billie Eilish, ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’

Ariana Grande, ‘thank u, next’

H.E.R., ‘I Used to Know Her’

Lil Nas X, ‘7’

Lizzo, ‘Cuz I Love You’

Vampire Weekend, ‘Father of the Bride’

Record of the Year

Bon Iver, “Hey Ma”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlile, “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Lana Del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Love”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

ROSALÍA

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Rap Album

Dreamville, ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’

Meek Mill, ‘Championships’

21 Savage, ‘I AM > I WAS’

Tyler, the Creator, ‘IGOR’

YBN Cordae, ‘The Lost Boy’

Best Rap Song

YBN Cordae & Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea”

Rick Ross & Drake, “Gold Roses”

21 Savage & J. Cole, “a lot”

Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole, “MIDDLE CHILD”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy, “Down Bad”

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”

Offset feat. Cardi B, “Clout”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X, “Panini”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin”

Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott, “The London”

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid, ‘1123′

Lucky Daye, ‘Painted’

Ella Mai, ‘Ella Mai’

PJ Morton, ‘PAUL’

Anderson .Paak, ‘Ventura’

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Emily King, “Look At Me Now”

Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance”

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

PJ Morton & JoJo, “Say So”

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar, “Love Again”

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000, “Come Home”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BJ The Chicago Kid, “Time Today”

India.Arie, “Steady Love”

Lizzo, “Jerome”

Lucky Daye, “Real Games”

PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan, “Built For Love”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy, ‘Apollo XXI’

Lizzo, ‘Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)’

Georgia Anne Muldrow, ‘Overload’

NAO, ‘Saturn’

Jessie Reyez, ‘Being Human in Public’

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & Social House, “Boyfriend”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Senortia”

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK, “Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land”

Brittany Howard, “History Repeats”

Karen O & Danger Mouse, “Woman”

Rival Sons, “Too Bad”

Best Reggae Album

Koffee, ‘Rapture’

Julian Marley, ‘As I Am’

Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics, ‘The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics’

Steel Pulse, ‘Mass Manipulation’

Third World, ‘More Work to be Done’

Best World Music Album

Altin Gün, ‘Gece’

Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley, ‘What Heat’

Burna Boy, ‘Africa Giant’

Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet, ‘Fanm D’Ayiti’

Angelique Kidjo, ‘Celia’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land”

FKA twigs, “Cellophane”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone”

Best Music Film

‘Homecoming’

‘Remember My Name’

‘Birth of the Cool’

‘Shangri-La’

‘Anima’