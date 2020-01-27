

Along with the 2020 GRAMMY winners we also have the performances that include a tribute to Prince by Usher and a star studded tribute to Nipsey Hussle by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG & Kirk Franklin. Also highlighted by Lizzo performing her popular singles “Cuz I Love You” & “Truth Hurts”, Lil Nas X and friends and more. Check out all the notable performances below.

Lizzo Performs ‘Cuz I Love You’ & ‘Truth Hurts’



Tyler, The Creator Performs ‘Earfquake’ & ‘New Magic Wand’



Usher Performs Prince Tribute with Sheila E. & FKA Twigs



Lil Nas X & Guests Perform ‘Old Town Road’



Nipsey Hussle Tribute

