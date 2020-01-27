DJ Premier has just announced the Gods of Rap II tour, which will feature performances by Nas, DMX, The LOX, and Just Blaze. The three-date tour kicks off in Manchester on April 23rd. Then goes to London on April 24th and concludes in Birmingham on April 25th. There will also be a special Gang Starr set, honoring and celebrating the life of the late Guru. Tickets go on sale starting January 31st at GodsOfRap.com.