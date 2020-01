After dropping “Over” & “The Game”, Mayer Hawthorne returns with a brand new single titled “M.O. (Modus Operandi)”. Produced by Mayer Hawthorne & Wayne Gordon. He spoke about the record stating:

“It’s a trippy love song about the need to bury an old relationship before a new one can begin”.

You can stream “M.O. (Modus Operandi)” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.