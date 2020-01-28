Producer V Don is gearing up to drop his new album Black Mass on February 7th. He calls on 38 Spesh and ElCamino for his new single “Since 16”.
Black Mass will feature twelve new records and guest appearances by Dave East, Smoke DZA, Willie the Kid, Da$h, Dark Lo, and more.
You can stream “Since 16” and check out the full tracklist below.
- “Judas” f. Adonis
- “Forefathers” f. Dark Lo
- “Engraved” f. Rigz
- “Boomerang” f. Smoke DZA
- “Black Mass” f. Eto
- “Asolos” f. Sauce Heist
- “Get Back” f. Dave East
- “Weather Of March” f. D. Polo
- “Since 16” f. ElCamino & 38 Spesh
- “Whitey Bulge” f. Da$h
- “Baked Alaska” f. Willie The Kid
- “Borrowed Time” f. Kadeem