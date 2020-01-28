The organizers of Rolling Loud just announced the 2020 Miami festival lineup and will be headlined by A$AP Rocky (Friday), Travis Scott (Saturday) and Post Malone (Sunday).

The festival will take place on May 8-10 and also feature performances by Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Baby,Young Thug, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Action Bronson, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Wale, T-Pain, Gucci Mane, Curren$y, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Young M.A., DaniLeigh, City Girls and more.

Check out the full list of performers below