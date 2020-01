In this episode:

After an emotional weekend due to the untimely passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Joe and the guys reflect on Kobe and his legacy (8:18). They also discuss the Grammy’s (54:07), the Roc Nation brunch (94:08), Bad Boys/Just Mercy recap (99:42), Google’s commercial dedicated to black excellence (130:10) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: GASHI – “Safety 2020” Rory: Phony People (ft. Megan thee Stallion) – “F*ck Around” Mal: Raekwon – “Solid Gold” Parks: Bad Bunny – “6 Rings”