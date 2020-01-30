After ending the year with their Boldface EP, Boldy James and Alchemist will be releasing a full-length album titled The Price Of Tea In China on February 7th. They decide to reveal the official artwork and tracklist.

The Price Of Tea In China will feature 12 new songs and guest appearances by Benny the Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Vince Staples, and Evidence.

Check out the full tracklist below.