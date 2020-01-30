CJ Fly and Statik Selektah will be releasing a joint project titled Rudebwoy on March 6th. Here is the official video for the third release from the project titled “Show You”. Directed by Janoff Films. Here’s what he had to say about the record:

“‘Show You’ is a high energy boom bap classic that was created to take listeners on a journey through Brooklyn from my birth to present. It’s a preview into my life and almost biographical. I reveal things that some of my closest friends or fans may not have even known about myself and my father.”

Watch the video below.