Paloma Ford gives fans the Brock Mills and Touré Mccord-directed visual for he new single “Rain”. Off of her upcoming EP, X Tapes. When asked about the new project and single she says;

“X Tapes is a collection of my emotions and experiences falling in and out of love. ‘Rain’ was my perfect way to introduce X Tapes because in order to tell a story of heartbreak you have to start at the beginning which is love. This project is more than just compilation of songs, it’s my story. Every song is personal — and hopefully it resonates with people who have experienced similar experiences. That’s what music is all about and X Tapes is a refreshing reminder of that.”

Watch the video below.

