Follow last year’s Guns album, Quelle Chris starts 2020 with some new music also he links up with Cali producer Chris Keys for a new song/video titled “Sudden Death”. Shot Linz, Austria and directed by Dominik Galleya and Clemens Niel.

You can catch Quelle Chris live on Homeboy Sandman‘s Dusty Tour, which kicks off February 1st in Seattle.

Watch the “Sudden Death” video below.