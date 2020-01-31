 

As promised, Lil Wayne delivers his new album, Funeral. Featuring 24 new tracks and guest appearances by Big Sean, O.T. Genasis, 2 Chainz, the late XXXTentacion, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, Takeoff and The-Dream.

You can stream Funeral in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.


  1. “Funeral”
  2. “Mahogany” (prod. Mannie Fresh)
  3. “Mama Mia”
  4. “I Do It” f. Big Sean & Lil Baby
  5. “Dreams”
  6. “Stop Playin With Me”
  7. “Clap For Em”
  8. “Bing James” f. Jay Rock
  9. “Not Me”
  10. “Trust Nobody” f. Adam Levine
  11. “Know You Know” f. 2 Chainz
  12. “Wild Dogs”
  13. “Harden”
  14. “I Don’t Sleep”
  15. “Sights and Silencers”
  16. “Ball Hard”
  17. “Bastard (Satan’s Kid)”
  18. “Get Outta My Head” f. XXXtentacion
  19. “Piano Trap”
  20. “Line Em Up”
  21. “Darkside”
  22. “Never Mind”
  23. “T.O.”
  24. “Wayne’s World”

