As promised, Lil Wayne delivers his new album, Funeral. Featuring 24 new tracks and guest appearances by Big Sean, O.T. Genasis, 2 Chainz, the late XXXTentacion, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, Takeoff and The-Dream.
You can stream Funeral in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
- “Funeral”
- “Mahogany” (prod. Mannie Fresh)
- “Mama Mia”
- “I Do It” f. Big Sean & Lil Baby
- “Dreams”
- “Stop Playin With Me”
- “Clap For Em”
- “Bing James” f. Jay Rock
- “Not Me”
- “Trust Nobody” f. Adam Levine
- “Know You Know” f. 2 Chainz
- “Wild Dogs”
- “Harden”
- “I Don’t Sleep”
- “Sights and Silencers”
- “Ball Hard”
- “Bastard (Satan’s Kid)”
- “Get Outta My Head” f. XXXtentacion
- “Piano Trap”
- “Line Em Up”
- “Darkside”
- “Never Mind”
- “T.O.”
- “Wayne’s World”