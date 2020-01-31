DJ Premier shares the first remix from Gang Starr’s latest album One Of The Best Yet as he recruits Method Man and Redman for the updated version of “Bad Name”. Preemo speak about the remix:

“My plan all along was to include and do special remixes after One Of The Best Yet was released and I knew Red & Meth would be perfect for the remix of ‘Bad Name’ and they both really wanted to be a part of this remix for me and Guru. I did a new arrangement and it’s so dope with Red & Meth putting their spin on it. Meth is the perfect closer and Redman blacks out. He sounds so happy and it comes thru the speakers.”

Stream the “Bad Name (Remix)” below.





