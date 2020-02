In this episode:

This weekend was filled with new music from Lil Wayne (14:21), Russ (27:50), Drake and Future’s new leak (40:24), a debate on artist publishing (77:24), podcast publishing (104:25) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Marlo – “1st N 3rd” Rory: G-Unit – “G-Unit Solider” Mal: Kodak Black – “No Co-Defendant” Parks: Dead Prez – Police State