Salaam Remi gives fans another new record from his Do It For the Culture series. This time he teams up with Cee-Lo Green to celebrate Black History month with “Say It Loud”. He had this to say about the record:

“I’m Blessed to have a career where I can explore musically globally and share it with my peoples. And I often many of my friends stop by while I’m jammin in the crib and drop some vocals. The Ep that men and CeeLo boughta drop is just this. AfroFunkSoulBounceFun checkout the first spoonful more headed ya way soon. “

Stream “Say It Loud” below.