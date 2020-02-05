In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks discuss this past weekends events which include, the “Stripper Bowl” (12:13), a Super Bowl/Halftime recap (35:36), Joe clarifies himself on Diddy vs Mase (42:00), Jay-Z and Beyonce sits for anthem (61:40), Rory invites Mal to therapy (118:14), Rory FINALLY listens to Chance the Rapper’s album (128:10) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Lucky Daye – “Fade Away” Rory: Special Only Productions – “Baby Hold On” Mal: Yo Gotti – “Dopechella” Parks: The God Fahim – “Cash Rulez”