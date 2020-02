The Griselda delivers another new visual from their album WWCD. Following the Hype Williams-directed “Dr. Bird’s” video, Conway, Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher shot the visuals for the track “Cruiser Weight Coke”.

Their What Would Chinegun Tour, kicks off this February 16th in Atlanta.

Watch the video below and download WWCD now on Apple Music/Google Play.