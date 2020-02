Royce 5’9‘s new album The Allegory is set to hit stores on February 21st. He follows “Black Savage”, “I Don’t Age” and “Overcomer” featuring Westside Gunn with a new collab with Benny the Butcher and Ashley Sorrell titled “Upside Down”.

You can stream “Upside Down” below and pre-order The Allegory now on Apple Music/Google Play.