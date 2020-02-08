Gayle King’s comments were untimely and out of line, Joe and the guys discuss their thoughts on it (12:41). Mal also expresses his disappointment in Snoop for how he handled the situation (16:55). New music from from Brent Faiyaz (34:02), Nicki Minaj (45:40), Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake (57:56), and Jay Electronica (87:20). Meek vs Nicki’s twitter fingers battle (108:35) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Queen Latifah – “Just Another Day” Rory: Lupe Fiasco – “Hip Hop Saved My Life” Mal: Lloyd Banks – “Survival” Parks: Juvenile – “Money In the Couch”