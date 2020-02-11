Grafh will be releasing his new album The Oracle 3 on March 6th. He follows his Benny the Butcher-assisted record “Blow” with a new Conway-featured single “Pray”.
The Oracle 3 will also featured guest appearances by Bun B, KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9, Jag, and more.
Check out “Pray” and the full tracklist below.
View this post on Instagram
“The Oracle III” PRE-ORDER link is in my bio now!!!!!! Order it now!!! (READ THIS TRACK LIST… sheesh) $upport independence $upport real hip hop *ALBUM DROPPING MARCH 6th* Art @ratzingerx . . . . Powered by @leverageresultsmarketing ‐——————-‐——————————- #oracleiii #bennythebutcher #crookedi #bunb #jdilla #whoisconway #superbowlparty #hiphopmusic #hiphopunderground #massappeal #hiphopicon #wshh#eastcoasthiphop #hiphopvinyl #hiphophead #hiphopjunkie #boombaphiphop #indiehiphop#indierap #hot97 #boombap #hotnewhiphop #worldstarhiphop #power1051#bossip #balleralert #tsr #theshaderoom #blacktwitter #thisis50