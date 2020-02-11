Grafh will be releasing his new album The Oracle 3 on March 6th. He follows his Benny the Butcher-assisted record “Blow” with a new Conway-featured single “Pray”.

The Oracle 3 will also featured guest appearances by Bun B, KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9, Jag, and more.

Check out “Pray” and the full tracklist below.