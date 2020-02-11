Five years after his passing, The Jacka’s posthumous album Murder Weapon will be released on February 28th via The Artist Records imprint. Jacka’s management spoke about the project stating

“Jacka and I started working on this project before he passed. He had already announced to the world that his next album would be titled Murder Weapon and that it would be his best body of work to date. It’s a mixture of songs that were recorded specifically for the album and other great records that he recorded around the same time. Some of the songs were fully done and others we completed by adding features from artists that he was close to or wanted to do music with. The goal was to finish the album as close to how he would have done it as possible.”

Here is the lead single titled “Can’t Go Home” featuring Freddie Gibbs. Produced by Maki.

