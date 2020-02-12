In this episode:

Joe keeps his same energy for the Oscars as he has in previous years (11:55). He also shares his thoughts on the “vibe” in 2020 (32:07), the guys discuss the Malcom X documentary (33:30), Mal accuses Joe of “dirty macking” (61:20), another update on Jay Electronica’s album (97:35), and an in-depth conversation on Colin Kaepernick to the XFL (158:10).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Alex Isley & Jack Dine – “Gone” Rory: Raahiem – “Peak” Mal: Sy Ari Da Kid – “Temporary Love” Parks: V Don – “Weather of March”