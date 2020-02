Following her single “Ass Like That” to end of 2019, Victoria Monét gives fans her first release of 2020 titled “Moment”. She says about the record:

“‘Moment’ is a song about lust transformed to reality. A psychedelic, musical mini world for a sensual dream that comes true after building tension. It’s a song encouraging a lover to step up to the beauty once imagined and make the satisfaction worth all of the salivation at last.”

You can stream “Moment” below.