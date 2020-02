Following his feature on H.E.R.’s “Slide (Remix), A Boogie Wit da Hoodie returns to deliver his new project titled Artist 2.0 on Valentine’s Day. Featuring 20 new tracks and guest appearances by DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Summer Walker, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Trap Manny and London on da Track.

You can stream Artist 2.0 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.