Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Eric Bellinger delivers the new part in his Cuffing Season trilogy as he links with Chase N Cashe for the new project Scenarios. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by G Perico and Verse Simmonds. EB speaks about the project stating:

“The connection between an artist and the producer has always been one that plays a huge part in the innovation of music. From MJ and Quincy to Mariah and JD, there’s something special about a definitive sound. I’ve always wanted to see what would happen if I got to lock in with one producer to create a project with one cohesive sound.”

He adds:

“When me and Chase N Cashe linked we immediately connected not only on a musical level but a spiritual one as well. We both come from the same place yet miles apart. With the combination of Compton to New Orleans we were able to explore in so many different territories. I’ve always loved his production and it was no surprise to me that when we locked in magic would happen. Every track on the album is a real life situation that we all go through everyday. Different stories, Different experiences so we came up with the title Scenarios I like to think of us as the modern day Timbaland and Ginuwine for what they did for the culture when we were growing up.”

You can stream Scenarios in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



