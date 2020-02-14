Yesterday (February 13th) was Mad Skillz Day in Virginia. To celebrate Skillz premieres the official video for his Gav Beats-produced single “All Night”. he had this to say about the visual:

“First off, I had to drop something for my day one fans, it’s MAD SKILLZ DAY. Second, lemme say working with kids is AMAZING! Yeah sure, your camera man might fall, you might break a few split ends, get mulch in a $400 lens but all in all? We had a blast shooting this, she had the time of her life, I couldn’t stop smiling and when it was all said and done? I got that bun laid!!! Thank you Regan, I love you!”

Watch the video below.