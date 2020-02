Battle rapper, T-Rex has some explaining to do after a video surfaced of him and his best friend taking shots (15:16). They also discuss Quentin Miller (55:53), new music from A Boogie (67:28), Pop Smoke vs the photographer (126:28) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: N’SYNC – “I Drive Myself Crazy” Rory: Cam’Ron – “That’s Me” Mal: Jim Jones – “Addicted to the Game” Parks: Slum Village – “The Look of Love, pt. 1”