New Music: Polo G Ft. Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa – Go Stupid
By cyclone - February 16, 2020

Polo G calls on Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa for his new single "Go Stupid". Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Tay Keith.