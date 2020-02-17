

After dropping “Black Qualls” last month, Thundercat returns with the second single from his upcoming album titled “Dragonball Durag”. Produced by Thundercat and Flying Lotus. he had this to say about the track:

“I have a Dragon Ball tattoo… it runs everything. There is a saying that Dragon Ball is life… The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you. If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

You can stream “Dragonball Durag” below.





