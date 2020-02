In this episode:

On the 11th episode of Season 2, Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: Kobe Bryant’s Legacy (6:42), Wendy Williams (34:19), Community heroes (39:20), Oscar’s diversity (40:45), Janet Jackson (50:40), Lil Wayne’s album ‘Funeral’ (54: 12), Drake (56:32), Quentin Miller (59:58), Lil Pump retiring (1:04:37), Jussie Smollett being indicted (1:05:11), Who Said That? (1:10:51), 20 Years Since Big Pun’s Passing (1:21:00).