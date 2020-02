In this episode:

Common was a common theme in this years NBA All Star weekend and the guys REACT (8:00). They also give a breakdown of Kehlani’s new song, “Valentines Day” (30:02), the guys discuss ex’s (52:45), and reflect on the 5 year anniversary of the podcast’s conception (59:03) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Bink – “F*ck I’m Gon’ Do” (Unreleased) Rory: Cam O’Bi theMIND – “Perfect” Mal: Jag – “Too Many Days” Parks: Passport Gift and Parks – “No Voicemails”