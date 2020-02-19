Lil Baby will be releasing his new album My Turn on February 28th, He decides to premiere the official video for his single “Sum 2 Prove”.
My Turn features 20 new tracks and guest appearances by Gunna, Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, MoneyBagg Yo, and more.
Watch the the “Sum 2 Prove” visual and check out the full My Turn tracklist below.
- “Get Ugly”
- “Heatin’ Up” f. Gunna
- “How”
- “Grace” f. 42 Dugg
- “Woah”
- “Live Off My Closet” f. Future
- “Same Thing”
- “Emotionally Scarred”
- “Commercial” f. Lil Uzi Vert
- “Forever” f. Lil Wayne
- “Can’t Explain”
- “No Sucker” f. MoneyBagg Yo
- “Sum 2 Prove”
- “We Should” f. Young Thug
- “Catch the Sun”
- “Consistent”
- “Gang Signs”
- “Hurtin”
- “Forget That” f. Rylo Rodriguez
- “Solid”