Lil Baby will be releasing his new album My Turn on February 28th, He decides to premiere the official video for his single “Sum 2 Prove”.

My Turn features 20 new tracks and guest appearances by Gunna, Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, MoneyBagg Yo, and more.

Watch the the “Sum 2 Prove” visual and check out the full My Turn tracklist below.