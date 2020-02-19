 

Lil Baby will be releasing his new album My Turn on February 28th, He decides to premiere the official video for his single “Sum 2 Prove”.

My Turn features 20 new tracks and guest appearances by Gunna, Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, MoneyBagg Yo, and more.

Watch the the “Sum 2 Prove” visual and check out the full My Turn tracklist below.

  1. “Get Ugly”
  2. “Heatin’ Up” f. Gunna
  3. “How”
  4. “Grace” f. 42 Dugg
  5. “Woah”
  6. “Live Off My Closet” f. Future
  7. “Same Thing”
  8. “Emotionally Scarred”
  9. “Commercial” f. Lil Uzi Vert
  10. “Forever” f. Lil Wayne
  11. “Can’t Explain”
  12. “No Sucker” f. MoneyBagg Yo
  13. “Sum 2 Prove”
  14. “We Should” f. Young Thug
  15. “Catch the Sun”
  16. “Consistent”
  17. “Gang Signs”
  18. “Hurtin”
  19. “Forget That” f. Rylo Rodriguez
  20. “Solid”

