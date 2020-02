CJ Fly’s new project Rudebwoy hits stores on March 6th. He delivers a new Statik Selektah-produced single titled “Grew Up” featuring Haile Supreme. This follows his single “Show You” and “City We From” featuring Conway the Machine. He had this to say about “Grew Up”

“The song is a reflection of surviving certain experiences in the streets that force you to mature at a young age”