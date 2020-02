In honor of Women’s History Month, Rolling Stone will release their second annual Women Shaping the Future issue. Covering the issue will be SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

The issue will feature in-depth profiles from each artist along with interviews from Regina King, Stacey Abrams, Natasha Lyonne, and “other prominent women in entertainment, sports, politics, and culture”.

Check out the official announcement below.