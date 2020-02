Royce 5’9″ delivers his new self-produced album, The Allegory. Featuring 22 new records and guest appearances by DJ Premier, Eminem, Conway, Vince Staples, G Perico, KXNG Crooked, Kid Vishis, Ashley Sorrell, Oswin Benjamin, Emanny, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Stream The Allegory in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.