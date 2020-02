In this episode:

The crew reflects and sends condolences on the untimely passing of Pop Smoke (16:37). Kehlani wasn’t pleased with the jokes on last episode, and the guys respond (36:35), new music (82:10) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Foxy Brown – “Stylin'” Rory: Sauce Money – “Pre Game” Mal: LL Cool J – “Bomb” Parks: Heltah Skeltah – “Grate Unknown”